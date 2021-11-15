Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meten EdtechX Education Group stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Meten EdtechX Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

