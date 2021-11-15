MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

