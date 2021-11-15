MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

ACAD opened at $20.65 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

