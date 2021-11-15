Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 95,495.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.81 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

