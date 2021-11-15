Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 24,838 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 112,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.79 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.