Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $993,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 111,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

FLS opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

