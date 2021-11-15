Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,148 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 103,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $200.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $181.20 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.23.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

