Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

