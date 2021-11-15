MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.57 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

