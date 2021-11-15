MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $529.44.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $811.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $692.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

