Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,957. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,770 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.