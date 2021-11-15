Millennium Management LLC Acquires 150,403 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 196.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,139,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,258,450 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

