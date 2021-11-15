Millennium Management LLC Buys 277,799 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5,736.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AIR stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

