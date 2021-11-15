Millennium Management LLC Invests $11.30 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,066,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,413,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

