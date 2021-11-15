Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Under Armour worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

UA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,789 shares of company stock valued at $14,091,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.