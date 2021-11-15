Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

