Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 2,267,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

