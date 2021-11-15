Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $65.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

