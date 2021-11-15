Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $26.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOLN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,488. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

