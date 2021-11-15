Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.60 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

