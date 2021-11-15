MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases $489,125.00 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

