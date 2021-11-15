Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.