Morgan Stanley Acquires 56,450 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wingstop by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.