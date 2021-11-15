Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 440 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

