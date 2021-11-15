Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.61% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

TCMD opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

