Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after buying an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.