Morgan Stanley Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 167,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

