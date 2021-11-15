Morgan Stanley Has $27.32 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

