Morgan Stanley Has $27.95 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

