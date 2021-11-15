Morgan Stanley Has $27.95 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LGIH opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46.
LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.
LGI Homes Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
