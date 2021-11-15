MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

MOR stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching €37.83 ($44.51). 511,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.63. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €34.24 ($40.28) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

