M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 780.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

