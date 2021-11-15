M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

