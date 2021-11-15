M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.