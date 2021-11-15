Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

MURGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 20,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

