Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $119,560.32 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $183.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

