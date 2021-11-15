National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during midday trading on Monday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

