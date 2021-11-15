National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$63.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

BOWFF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

