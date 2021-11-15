National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Cut to “Sell” at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$105.01. 243,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,346. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$69.09 and a 52 week high of C$105.74. The firm has a market cap of C$35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.29.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.