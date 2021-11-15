National Bankshares Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

