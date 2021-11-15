National Bankshares Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAE. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 94.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.61. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

