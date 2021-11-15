National Bankshares Trims Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Target Price to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.93.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$4.92 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

