Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Navcoin has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $481,171.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,160,262 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

