Needham & Company LLC Lowers Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $13.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLTA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Shares of VLTA opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $433,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.