NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.96 million and a PE ratio of 97.47. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. UBS Group AG grew its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 294.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NeoGames by 481.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

