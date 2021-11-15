NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTC opened at $2.75 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.