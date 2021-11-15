Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 3,343 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

