Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

IBM stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

