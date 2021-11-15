Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

