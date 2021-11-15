Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,849 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,265,000 after acquiring an additional 153,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

