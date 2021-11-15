New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

